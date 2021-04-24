Unable to get admission in Delhi, cop dies in Ghaziabad hospital

A 29-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died of Covid-related complications in Ghaziabad on Friday. The SI, Ankit Choudhary, tested positive on April 15. He was initially under home quarantine but was shifted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh four days after his report came back, said an officer.

“We tried to look for a bed but couldn’t find one in Delhi. He complained of breathlessness and his health was deteriorating. Eventually, we admitted him to a hospital in Ghaziabad. Doctors told us the infection had spread to his lungs,” said a Delhi Police officer.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (northwest), said they received information about Choudhary on Tuesday. “He was admitted at Palliative Care Hospital, Ghaziabad, and was Covid positive. We sent a policeman to help him and his family. Two days later, on Thursday evening, he was in need of plasma,” said the DCP.

After police received a call from Choudhary’s uncle Tejpal, two donors, both police personnel, were sent to ILBS Hospital for plasma donation.

“We sent the policemen but the doctors at ILBS asked them to come on Friday morning. On Friday, we sent four people for plasma donation but Choudhary had been declared dead by then,” said DCP.

Choudhary hailed from UP’s Shamli district and was posted at Bharat Nagar police station; he had been working for the Delhi Police for over eight years.

Police said he is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter who live in Wazirabad. Police said Choudhary had been on leave for a while.

Another police officer, ASI Suresh, died of Covid complications on April 20.

The ASI, posted at the PCR unit in Dwarka, was admitted to Rescue Hospital in Dwarka on April 16 for a liver disease. Two days later, he tested positive.

Police said ASI Suresh’s family also tested positive for Covid and are undergoing treatment.