Unable to find Najeeb, CBI files closure report in Patiala special court

Najeeb's mother with students islamic organisation protesting against HRD ministry. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey).

The CBI has filed a closure report in the case of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, who went missing two years ago. The agency filed the report in a special court in Patiala House on Monday, after it had sought permission from the Delhi High Court to do the same.

The High Court had, in March last year, asked the CBI to take over the case from the Delhi Police. The plea to transfer the case to the CBI was submitted by Najeeb’s mother.

CBI sources said the agency has told the court that despite its best efforts, it has not been able to gather any information on Najeeb’s whereabouts. The court is likely to hear the matter on November 29, and it would be up to the court to accept the closure report, sources said.

The CBI has said in its report that it had sent teams to Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR to look for him. Najeeb’s photographs were circulated across the country and a Rs 10 lakh reward was announced for any information on him. However, the efforts yielded no result. While taking permission of the High Court to close the case, the agency, which began its probe in May last year, had said that all aspects were looked into but it could not find any trace of an offence.

Najeeb had gone missing from JNU’s Mahi-Mandavi hostel on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle the previous night with some students allegedly affiliated to the ABVP. The agency had written to police chiefs of all states to help find Najeeb, sources said. It had also carried out a thorough check of unidentified bodies and looked at hospital records, but in vain.

In an earlier hearing, the Delhi Police was criticised by the High Court with regard to its conduct in the case. The court had said that the police appeared to be looking for an “escape route” and “beating around the bush”. “We are left with the impression that the investigation is not being done properly,” the HC bench had said.

