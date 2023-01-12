‘Unable to fend for myself in jail’: Former PFI chief Abubacker tells Delhi HC, seeks interim bail

Former Popular Front of India (PFI) chief E Abubacker told the Delhi High Court Thursday that Article 21 of the Constitution encapsulates the right to health and a dignified life and urged the court to consider the violation of his fundamental rights and thereby grant bail in view of his incarceration.

Appearing for Abubacker, advocate Adit Pujari submitted before a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, “Article 21 in itself encapsulated the fundamental right of dignity. The instructing counsel has himself visited him (Abubacker) in jail. He cannot even clean himself after daily ablutions. He has fallen in the toilet on two occasions.”

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor Akshai Malik appearing for the National Investigation Agency said that the court had granted several indulgences to Abubacker in the matter and said he is only trying to derail the investigation. “Our investigation is pending. The entire attempt is to somehow derail the investigation. He is getting the best possible medical treatment at AIIMS,” Malik said, adding that Abubacker had been granted a sevadaar (attendant) as well. Malik further said that as per Abubacker’s test reports, there was no malignancy reported at the moment.

Malik further said Abubacker had been moving similar applications for medical treatment parallelly before the special court as well as the High Court as his entire attempt is to not let the investigation go forward. Abubacker was arrested by the NIA on September 22 last year during the nationwide crackdown on the now-banned organisation. The agency has booked Abubacker under Sections 120B, 153A of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Pujari countered by saying that it was not his intention to confuse the court or burden it with filing applications under the Code of Criminal Procedure and therefore, he moved before the special court. “We aren’t here for forum shopping. His son was not allowed to meet him, the issue of Parkinsons has not been addressed. Today there is no malignancy. We are grateful. But the fact that he is impaired cannot be denied,” Pujari said.

To further his argument, Pujari referred to the Supreme Court’s decision in Union of India vs K A Najeeb wherein bail was granted to man, also a PFI member, under the UAPA when the accused had undergone incarceration for a significant period even as it recognised that bail under UAPA was an exception.

Pujari urged the High Court to consider the question of violation of Article 21 in his client’s case in view of his incarceration as he is unable to fend for himself.

The High Court said that Pujari had not satisfied the court that whether in a medical bail plea will the twin conditions under Section 45(D) of the UAPA apply. “Show us how your fundamental rights under Part III are violated by your detention. In Najeeb’s case, the entire thrust is that ‘expeditious trial is integral part of judicial process’. And that in delay which adversely affects a person, he is entitled to bail regardless of the non-obstante clause under section 43D(5) UAPA. How do you fit? I don’t understand. The investigation is ongoing. Najeeb has no applicability, it was when the trial was delayed,” the court said.

Pujari said that if Najeeb only applied to trial it would say so. He thereafter requested that he be allowed to place on record an additional affidavit to show his client’s health condition, which was allowed by the High Court and the matter was listed for February 1.