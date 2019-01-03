Unable to break Ayushman Bharat logjam, agency will approach Arvind Kejriwal for a thaw

The National Health Authority (NHA) is planning to approach Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resolve differences on naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious health scheme, Ayushman Bharat. The scheme, which has been so far implemented in 13 private hospitals in the capital, is yet to take off in Delhi government hospitals.

Advertising

“The scheme is equally important for the people of Delhi and we want it to be implemented in government hospitals too. So far, 13 private hospitals have agreed to adopt the health scheme in Delhi. We will now approach the CM hoping to get to a solution,” Indu Bhushan, CEO, NHA told The Indian Express.

Kejriwal had in September last year called the scheme a “publicity stunt”, giving a two-page explanation on Twitter on why the scheme hasn’t been implemented in the capital. The Aam Aadmi Party government had agreed to implement the scheme if the name is changed to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana — Ayushman Bharat in Delhi.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat, was introduced by Modi in his Independence Speech last year. Under the scheme, the medical and hospitalisation expenses for almost all secondary care and most tertiary care procedures will be covered. The target is to cover more than 100 million families belonging to the poor and vulnerable sections of the country.

Advertising

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the proposal to make Ayushman NHA an authority. “The National Health Authority will now have the independence and authority to effectively implement the scheme. Earlier, we had to go through a series of meetings with various department to get a decision approved. Things will now become smoother,” Bhushan said.

The Ayushman Bharat health insurance programme, informally known as ‘Modicare’, has been adopted by 33 states and Union Territories with more than 8.25 lakh e-cards generated so far. The ambitious health insurance scheme aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family.

PM-JAY has defined 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medicines, diagnostics and transport.