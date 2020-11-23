Umar’s Patna trip part of conspiracy: Delhi police in supplementary charge sheet

Umar Khalid was arrested in connection with the riots in Khajuri Khas on October 1, while he was in judicial custody in another case related to an alleged conspiracy in the violence.

“As per part of conspiracy, former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid left the city on February 23 and came back on February 27,” the Delhi Police Special Cell have stated in a supplementary chargesheet filed on Sunday before a Delhi court in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots. The chargesheet names Khalid, JNU student Sharjeel Imam and a SIM card provider in a “conspiracy” case related to the riots.

Police filed the chargesheet before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat against Khalid and Imam and one Faizan Khan, who was on bail, under relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They have also been accused of rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, murder, promoting enmity on grounds of religion, language, caste, etc and other sections of the IPC.

Sources told The Indian Express that in their 930-page chargesheet, police have stated that as part of the conspiracy, Khalid left the city during the visit of US President Donald Trump on February 23 for Patna and came back on February 27.

According to police, an FIR was registered against Khalid on March 6 based on information provided by an informer to sub-inspector Arvind Kumar of the narcotics unit of the Crime Branch. As per the FIR, Kumar said the informer told him that the Northeast Delhi riots in February were part of a “premeditated conspiracy” allegedly hatched by Khalid, one Danish, and two others associated with different organisations.

That FIR states: “Khalid allegedly gave provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on the streets and block the roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump to spread propaganda at the international level about how minorities in India are being persecuted.”

Kumar alleged in the FIR that as part of the conspiracy, firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles, and stones were stored at homes in Kardampuri, Jafrabad, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, Shiv Vihar and nearby areas. Police in their chargesheet also alleged that suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain met with Khalid and Khalid Saifi of ‘United Against Hate’ at Shaheen Bagh, where they hatched conspiracy for riots at the time of Trump’s visit.

Faizan Khan is accused of providing and activating a SIM card, which was used by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group of students and activists which protested against the new citizenship law. As per police, the SIM card was activated on the demand of Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who is also an accused in the case and it was issued on the basis of forged documents, police said.

