Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Umar lawyers fail to turn up for hearing after bail; conduct improper: Court

The SPP told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that nobody is appearing for Umar to argue an application filed under CrPC sections 207 for expediting the trial but his counsel “diligently appears in bail application”.

Umar Khalid (File)
A court pulled up the lawyers appearing for former JNU student Umar Khalid observing that the “conduct of the accused was not proper” after the special public prosecutor alleged that they were abusing the discretion of the court by not turning up for arguments on supply of the final report.

Judge said that it is seen that nobody had appeared for accused Umar Khalid even on last date of hearing but when the interim bail application was listed, the counsel was present and apprised about the pending application.

“The conduct of the accused of not proper. While he wants the court to excercise it’s discretion in his favour in an interim bail application but he does not want to argue his application under section 207 Cr PC despite being specifically aware of the same,” the court said.

Umar was recently granted interim bail for a week to attend his sister’s wedding under strict conditions ranging from making daily video calls to the investigating officer to not meeting members of the public or speak to the media while he will stay inside his home under the watchful eye of guards.

