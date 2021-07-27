Umar Khalid’s bail plea has no merits: Delhi Police to court in UAPA case

The Delhi Police told a court here on Tuesday that former JNU student Umar Khalid’s bail application in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case against him in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots does not have any merits.

Following the Delhi Police’s submission, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat adjourned the hearing in Khalid’s bail application until August 7 on the request of his lawyer, Trideep Pais, who received the prosecution’s reply only this morning.

Earlier, while replying to Khalid’s bail plea, Additional DCP Alok Kumar (Special Cell), told ASJ Rawat that further investigation in the case was underway.

“The application filed by the applicant has no merits as would be revealed and demonstrated before this court by reference to the charge-sheet filed before this court and as such the prosecution does not seek to file a detailed reply to the present application. The prosecution would demonstrate the “Prima facie” case against the applicant by reference to and relying upon the charge-sheet filed before this Court,” the Additional DCP’s reply read.

The police in their reply also stated that three Special Leave Petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court and till they are not decided, the HC judgment cannot be relied upon by any of the parties.

The Delhi High court had recently granted bail to three student activists, Natasha Narwal, Devagana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who are also accused under UAPA.

The Delhi Police, in their supplementary chargesheet filed in the Northeast Delhi riots case have, alleged that Khalid “begrudgingly accepted the idea of India in 2016, with a plan to break up India in 2020 where all relations were based on the concept of Ummah, with total decimation of secular, national identities”.