Umar Khalid’s Amravati speech was offensive and hateful, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said that student activist Umar Khalid’s speech at Amravati in February 2020, which forms part of the chargesheet against him in the larger conspiracy case related to the Northeast Delhi riots, was offensive, obnoxious and hateful.

“This is offensive, obnoxious. Don’t you think? These expressions being used, don’t you think they incite people? You say things like aapke purvaj angrezun ki dalali kar rahe the, you don’t think it is offensive? It is offensive per se. This is not the first time that you said so in this speech. You said this at least five times. It is almost as if we distinctly get the impression that it was only one particular community that fought for India’ independence,” said the division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar after Khalid’s lawyers read the contents of his speech before the court.

The court was hearing the appeal against the dismissal of his bail plea by a lower court in the case. It further asked: “Don’t you think it foments religious ferment between groups? Did Gandhiji ever employ this language? Did Shaheed Bhagat Singh ever employ such language, even against the English. Did he? Is this what Gandhiji taught us that we can use intemperate language about people and their purvaj. We have no qualms about permitting free speech but what are you saying?”

Senior Advocate Trideep Pais, representing Khalid, submitted that it was an opinion of an individual being given in a speech and that there was “absolutely no incitement” and no reaction among the public afterwards.

However, the court asked whether the right to free speech extends to making “obnoxious statements” and whether it does not attract the provisions of 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code.

“All we can say that Prima facie this is not acceptable,” said the court, adding, “Everything else may be acceptable within the four corners of democracy and free speech, this is not acceptable.”

Pais responded that the court was dealing with a UAPA case where Khalid has been charged with terror. “Your lordship is putting me whether this is 153A or 153B,” he submitted.

He added that it is “so easy to use UAPA today, just get a crew of people to give statements and that forms a chargesheet.”

The court on Friday said that it does not plan to keep the bail plea pending for long and asked the police to file a short reply within three working days. The court listed it for further hearing on April 27.