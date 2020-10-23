‘Things are better,’ Umar Khalid tells court a day after saying Tihar jail staff put him in solitary confinement

Former JNU student Umar Khalid.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid Friday told a Delhi court that “things are better” after he raised the issue of his “solitary confinement” by Tihar Jail authorities. Following his submission, the court directed the jail superintendent to ensure that this continues.

On Thursday, Khalid told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that he was kept under solitary confinement by the jail staff on the basis of an order passed by an additional superintendent of jail number-2 and was only allowed to leave his jail cell for 10 minutes when he was visited by the jail superintendent on one occasion.

Jail superintendent Avadeshwar Kant appeared before ASJ Rawat and submitted that all facilities are being provided to Khalid as per the court’s directions. He also filed a three-page reply stating that Khalid had been provided the facility of legal interviews, phone call with his parents through the inmate phone calling system.

Apart from this, the jail authorities submitted that Khalid has been provided with books from the jail library and outside, clothes, headphones to be used during legal interview, and daily newspapers.

However, one reply that caught the court’s attention read, “The cell where the inmate is being kept is located at such a place from where more than half of the ward movement is visible.”

While Khalid’s lawyer told the court that he was being kept inside a zoo, ASJ Rawat read out the reply filed by the jail superintendent stating that this was “bizarre”.

Kant told the court, “I just wanted to say that from inside everything is visible. From inside also movement can be seen. He (Khalid) is not bored.”

Kant then went on to submit that Khalid’s cell was open from sunrise to 12 pm and then from 3 pm till sunset. “For security reasons, an Additional Superintendent can also accompany him,” Kant told the court.

The court then asked Khalid if this was true. To which he said, “Things are better after I brought it to the attention of the court. Before that I was not brought out of the cell. It depended on the discretion of the officer. I would negotiate for hours and be open for half an hour. I hope this continues.”

Khalid was produced before ASJ Rawat along with co-accused JNU student, Sharjeel Imam in connection with a UAPA case filed in the northeast Delhi riots on Thursday.

