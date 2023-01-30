scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Allow Umar Khalid, Sharjeel access to inmate calling facility: Delhi court to Tihar

On January 2, the applicants had told the court that their telephone facility to speak with their families was stopped by Tihar jail authorities.

umar khalid sharjeel imamUmar Khalid (Left) and Sharjeel Imam (Right)
A Delhi court Monday directed jail authorities to provide inmate calling facility thrice a week to activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and five others who are in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) connected to the Northeast Delhi riots.

On January 2, the applicants had told the court that their telephone facility to speak with their families was stopped by Tihar jail authorities. The jail authorities had told the court that certain categories of prisoners shall not be eligible for an inmate phone call system in the interest of public safety and order.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat perused the conduct report of the accused and directed jail superintendents to provide the accused persons with the inmate telephone call facility for five minutes for conversing with their family members thrice a week.

The conduct reports of the applicants, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Meeran Haider, Tasleem Ahmad and Athar Khan “were found satisfactory while applicant Gulfisha Fatima was warned”.

Also Read |Three years since anti-CAA protests: Law and lawlessness

The court had relied on the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 to state that “prisoners/undertrial prisoners who are involved in offence against state, terrorist activities, etc, are not eligible for inmate telephone call facility in the interest of public safety and order”.

The court said “it is equally conscious of the fact that this facility was being provided continuously without break to the accused persons from the beginning, even if wrongly provided by the Tihar jail administration.”

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 22:14 IST
Hundreds join Sonam Wangchuk on final day of his 5-day hunger strike on issues of Ladakh

