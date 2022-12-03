Umar Khalid discharged in Northeast Delhi riots case

A Delhi court on Saturday discharged former JNU student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate member Khalid Saifi in a case connected to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. However, they will continue to remain in judicial custody as they are yet to get bail in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala pronounced the order in the riot case registered at Khajuri Khas police station. Senior advocate Rebecca John, who appeared for Saifi, confirmed the development. A detailed order in the case is awaited.

The case was registered on the basis of a statement by a constable who was on duty when a mob gathered in the Chandbagh area. When the constable tried to save himself by seeking shelter at a local parking lot, a mob allegedly broke the shutter of the parking lot and assaulted the people inside and also set the vehicles on fire.

The prosecution had claimed that a building owned by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was used by the rioters for stone pelting purposes. The other two accused were roped into this case allegedly because they were part of the criminal conspiracy.

Reacting to the court order, Umar’s father SQR Ilyas said, “After a prolonged period of two years he was in jail, we got this good news. This is the result of hard perseverance of our legal team. He had got bail earlier also. He is in custody for the UAPA case and allegations are similar in both cases. We are hopeful that he will be released in the UAPA case as well.”

Meanwhile, Khalid Saifi’s wife Nargis reacted, “They filed a false case and after a long time we got victory. It is a slap on the police that the case was discharged. This is a god’s gift after such a long time. I can’t express my happiness.”