Lawyer points to ‘vicious media campaign’, court allows Umar to get chargesheet earlier

Charged under UAPA.

A Delhi court has allowed former JNU student Umar Khalid’s application to supply his lawyers with a soft copy of the chargesheet on Saturday, instead of the designated date on December 2.

Khalid’s lawyer, Trideep Pais, had moved the application and told the court that there has been a vicious media campaign against his client in various newspapers and media channels, claiming that these outlets are quoting from the chargesheet in its reports against Khalid.

He pointed out that he is yet to receive a copy of the same “to either defend himself in the media trial or the narrative being built”.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that he does not accept any of the allegations made by Pais but added that he has no objection if the copy of the chargesheet is supplied.

In his order, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said, “However without (going) into the allegations/counter allegations, after hearing the arguments today, the court feels that it would be in the fitness of things to allow the present applications if so far as the prayer of providing the soft copy of the chargesheet in the form of a pen drive is concerned.”

