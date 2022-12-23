scorecardresearch
Umar Khalid walks out of Tihar jail on bail to attend sister’s wedding

This is the first time Umar Khalid will walk out of Tihar since he was jailed two years ago after his arrest in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act case in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat granted interim bail to Umar Khalid for a week starting from December 23 and he will have to surrender on December 30 without seeking further extension. (Express Photo)
Former JNU student Umar Khalid was released from Tihar jail on Friday. He has been granted one-week bail to attend his sister’s wedding. This is the first time Khalid will walk out of Tihar since he was jailed two years ago after his arrest in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted interim bail to Umar Khalid for a week starting from December 23, and he will have to surrender on December 30 without seeking further extension. His lawyers had orally told the court he would not talk to the media or meet the public if allowed to attend his sister’s wedding.

The police told the court that Umar Khalid is “very likely to spread misinformation by use of social media during his interim bail period which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in society and he may also influence witnesses.”

“However, despite the verification of the fact of solemnisation of marriage, the interim bail of the applicant is strongly opposed as he is facing very serious charges under UAPA and his regular bail application has been dismissed by this court and appeal thereof was dismissed by a division bench of the Delhi High Court,” the police had argued in court.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 12:23:59 pm
