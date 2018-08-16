Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Attack on Umar Khalid: Two men claim responsibility, say ‘wanted to give gift on Independence Day’

In a four-minute video being circulated on WhatsApp, the two young men, one of them holding the Indian flag, said they would surrender at the house of Sikh revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha on August 17.

Written by Alok Singh , Aranya Shankar | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2018 11:39:53 am
Umar Khalid, Umar khalid shot, Umar Khalid attacked, Umar Khalid death threats, JNU student, JNU student leader, delhi, delhi news Umar Khalid was attacked by an armed assailant on Monday outside the Constitution Club of India where he had come to attend an event. (file)
The Delhi Police Special Cell Thursday launched a manhunt to nab two young men who claimed they have attacked JNU student Umar Khalid. In a four-minute video being circulated on WhatsApp, the two young men, one of them holding the Indian flag, said they would surrender at the house of Sikh revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha on August 17.

They claimed, “by attacking Khalid we wanted to give a gift to the people on the occasion of Independence Day.”  The two men identified themselves as Sarvesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal and appealed to the police not to “harass” others for the attack.

“If their claim found to be corroborative, they will be arrested,” a police officer from the Special Cell told the Indian Express.

Police said that they would take the help of their counterparts in Haryana and Punjab to track down the two men. Police suspect the video was recorded somewhere in Haryana or Punjab.

Khalid was attacked by an armed assailant on Monday outside the Constitution Club of India where he had come to attend an event. The accused had fled from the spot after the attack and he is yet to be identified. The police is also trying to match the photo of the two persons with the attacker seen in the CCTV footage recovered from the spot.

On Wednesday, a team of Special Cell had recreated the crime at the spot. They also recorded the statement of Khalid and other eyewitnesses in connection with the case.

