Umar Khalid arrested in another riots case

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid.

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in another case related to the February Northeast Delhi riots. Khalid has been booked in connection with the Khajuri Khas violence and taken into three days police custody by the Crime Branch, which has been probing riot-related cases, a senior officer said.

A case of rioting was registered at Khajuri Khas police station in which 15 people, including former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, were arrested for their alleged role in the riots that occurred at 2.15 pm on February 24 outside Hussain’s house in Chand Bagh.

Khalid has been in judicial custody in Tihar after he was arrested on September 13 under UAPA in a separate riots case. A Delhi court had sent him to judicial custody till October 22.

