Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are ‘masterminds’, detention justified, Delhi Police tells HC in bail pleas in 2020 riots larger conspiracy case

Delhi Police has, however, contended that for Khalid and Imam, the SC verdict holds regardless of divergent opinions and the pending reference among the court's benches. (File)

Opposing the bail pleas of 2020 riots larger conspiracy case accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam before the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Police has reiterated that they are the “masterminds” of the conspiracy, and thus their continued detention is justified.

Responding to their bail pleas by way of a short note on August 24, the Delhi Police has relied on the Supreme Court judgment in January, which had denied the two activists bail while granting the same to five other co-accused in the case.

The SC, in its verdict, had established a hierarchy of the role of the accused.

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It had also specified that Khalid and Imam will be at liberty to seek bail either after the examination of the protected witnesses or expiry of one year from the date of the SC’s order, whichever is sooner.