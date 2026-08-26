Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are ‘masterminds’, detention justified, Delhi Police tells HC in bail pleas in 2020 riots larger conspiracy case
Responding to their bail pleas by way of a short note on August 24, the Delhi Police has relied on the Supreme Court judgment in January, which had denied the two activists bail while granting the same to five other co-accused in the case.
Opposing the bail pleas of 2020 riots larger conspiracy case accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam before the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Police has reiterated that they are the “masterminds” of the conspiracy, and thus their continued detention is justified.
Responding to their bail pleas by way of a short note on August 24, the Delhi Police has relied on the Supreme Court judgment in January, which had denied the two activists bail while granting the same to five other co-accused in the case.
The SC, in its verdict, had established a hierarchy of the role of the accused.
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It had also specified that Khalid and Imam will be at liberty to seek bail either after the examination of the protected witnesses or expiry of one year from the date of the SC’s order, whichever is sooner.
The Delhi Police is seeking dismissal of their bail pleas on this ground. It contends that while neither of these two conditions have been satisfied, the two have already moved bail pleas.
“The contention of (Khalid and Imam)… that the aforesaid operative portion (of the SC verdict) was merely ‘liberty’ and not a ‘condition’ for consideration of a fresh bail application is a deliberate misreading of the order,” Delhi Police has contended.
Notably, till date, charges have not been framed in the case. Examination of witnesses only takes place after the trial begins after framing of charges.
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The SC, in its January 5 order, had established a “hierarchy of participation” in the riots. In this hierarchy, Umar and Sharjeel were classified to be on a “higher footing” compared to the five others who were granted bail.
However, a SC judgment in May had expressed “serious reservations on various aspects of the judgment” of January.
Both Khalid and Imam are relying on the divergent views taken by different benches of the SC for seeking bail under terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, even as a reference to a larger bench for deciding the issue remains pending before the top court.
Two other co-accused — Tasleem Ahmad and Abdul Khalid Saifi — were also granted interim bail by the SC on this ground.
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Delhi Police has, however, contended that for Khalid and Imam, the SC verdict holds regardless of divergent opinions and the pending reference among the court’s benches.
“…the said reference to a larger bench cannot, in any manner, unsettle the law already declared by the (SC in Khalid and Imam’s) own case (in the January order) and the hon’ble courts remain bound by the decision in (January order) till the said reference is decided by the larger bench,” Delhi Police has said.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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