Monday, May 30, 2022
Umar Khalid’s Amravati speech in bad taste but does not amount to terrorist activity: Delhi High Court

If the prosecution’s case is premised on how offensive the speech was, that by itself will not constitute an offence, the Delhi High Court says while hearing the activist’s bail application.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 30, 2022 5:08:19 pm
At Umar Khalid's bail hearing, High Court deliberates on meaning of ‘inquilab’: ‘Revolution not necessarily bloodless’Umar Khalid (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court, which last month termed activist Umar Khalid’s speech at Maharashtra’s Amravati in February 2020 as “offensive, obnoxious and hateful”, said on Monday that the speech might be distasteful but did not amount to terrorist activity. The speech forms part of the chargesheet filed against Khalid in the larger conspiracy case related to the northeast Delhi riots.

“That the speech is in bad taste does not make it a terrorist activity. We understand that extremely well. If the case of the prosecution is premised on how offensive the speech was, that by itself will not constitute an offence. We will give them [prosecution] an opportunity. Offensive and distasteful it was. It may tantamount to defamation. It may tantamount to other offences but it does not amount to a terrorist activity,” said a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

The court has been hearing Khalid’s appeal for bail in the case since last month and on more than one occasion has disagreed with the language the former JNU student leader had used in his speech with respect to the prime minister.

More from Delhi

On Monday, senior advocate Trideep Pais and advocate Sanya Kumar continued to argue for Khalid on the bail application. The bail hearing was adjourned till July 4. Since the prosecution is yet to start arguments in the case, the court observed that it might not be possible to conclude the matter before the weekend. The court closes for summer vacation in June and will reopen on July 4.

