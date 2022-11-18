Ukrainian woman’s minor son ‘kidnapped by ex-husband’: Child issued Indian passport, birth certificate in 2020, Centre tells Delhi HC

In a plea moved by a Ukrainian woman against the alleged kidnapping of her minor son by her former husband, the Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an Indian birth certificate and passport for her son in July 2020 while she was still married to her ex-husband.

The Centre through the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs (respondent no. 1 and 2) have filed an affidavit dated November 14 informing the HC that as per records available with the Embassy of India in Kyiv, an Indian birth certificate was issued on July 2, 2020, and an Indian passport was issued on July 9, 2020, in the name of minor boy when both parents were married. “At the time of submission of application for birth certificate, father had submitted declaration that his son does not have any other citizenship,” the affidavit states.

The respondents said that the mother had sent emails on March 24 and April 20 to the Indian Embassy, Kyiv, regarding “kidnapping of her minor child by her husband”.

In response to her query, the respondents sent a mail on April 26 to the woman with a request to provide details of the case including the contact number of her former husband. After receiving contact details, the answering respondents tried to establish contact with the woman’s ex-husband and his family members. However, they did not respond.

The respondents then asked the woman to provide more details pursuant to which she said her ex-husband had kidnapped her son on March 24 from Vinnitsa city and she had lodged a case against him. As per emails of April 26 and 27, she said that on March 24, “she got information that her ex-husband along with the child crossed the border of Moldova on March 23, 2022 at 20.15 and on March 24, 2022, they crossed the border of Romania. She left for Bucharest but she did not find her husband and child there. They flew to India on March 27, 2022”.

The mother informed the respondents that the officials at the refugee centre gave her a copy of the documents pertaining to her son and “she was shocked to know that as per the passport, her son is an Indian citizen”.

“She had seen the passport for the first time and did not know anything about it as her son was born in Ukraine and he is a citizen of Ukraine. She never signed any documents and did not give consent to the passport of the child. She is not in touch with her husband and all his relatives blocked her,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit further states that the woman told the respondents that at the Ukraine-Moldova border, her ex-husband said they were going to visit their mother in Romania and that the mother was an Indian citizen. “In Bucharest, in the refugee centre, he said the mother of the child was killed by a bomb in the city of Summa. After the divorce, the respondent no. 5 (ex-husband) lived separately in a rented apartment in the city of Vinnitsa, worked as a taxi driver,” the Centre has stated.

According to the documents provided by the woman to the respondents, she married her former husband on July 18, 2000, and their son was born on February 12, 2009, in Ukraine.

She further told the respondents that her son’s “Ukrainian birth certificate was issued on March 11, 2021, by Ukraine authorities”.

“Both the petitioner and respondent no. 5 (ex-husband) separated and got divorced on May 6, 2021, by the decision of Vinnitsa Court, Ukraine. Since legal custody of the child was (with the) mother, the Vinnitsa City Council fixed special days for father to meet his son…,” the affidavit states.

It states that on May 24, the respondents sought inputs from local Ukrainian authorities which included the State Migration Service of Ukraine, National Police of Ukraine and State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, to verify if the ex-husband crossed the Ukrainian border along with his minor son. “A reply from above services is still awaited,” the affidavit states.

The respondent ministries contend that allegations made by the woman against them are “totally baseless and not sustainable in the eyes of law,” and should be rejected.

On the allegations made against the MEA that they acted very “casually on the serious complaint of the petitioner” regarding the “kidnapping and illegal travel” of her minor child without valid document to India and without the mother, the affidavit states that “since the answering respondent could not contact the respondent no. 5 (ex-husband) and his family to establish whether he had travelled to India, the Embassy sent a Note to Ukrainian authorities…”

With respect to the location/position of the ex-husband, the “Ministry has written to BOI, the response is awaited,” the affidavit states.

On Monday, the Delhi Police informed a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma that the ex-husband and minor son had been traced by them. The HC on November 2 had asked the city police to locate the two after hearing the mother’s plea. The matter is next listed on November 18.