She is his biological mother: Delhi HC asks man to ensure that child spends time with Ukrainian mother

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the father of the three-year-old minor boy to ensure that his son spends time with his Ukrainian mother and sister after the mother moved a plea alleging that the father had kidnapped and brought their son to India.

During the hearing, when both parties, the Ukrainian mother (along with the couple’s daughter) and the father, were present with the boy, a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma told the father to give some time to the mother and sister with the boy. “We expect the parties to sit together so that the mother and sister are able to reunite with the son… It is very important,” Justice Mridul remarked.

While the mother tried to interact with the child, she submitted that something may have been told to the child. To which Justice Mridul said that the “child is so young that it is impossible to tutor him”. The HC told the father to ensure that the boy spends time with his mother and sister, and that he can remain present. The father stated that he had no problem with it to which the bench said, “You shouldn’t have a problem. She is his biological mother.”

Appearing for the father, advocate Harsh Gupta submitted that the child had been unwell, and the bench said that the father can remain indoors with the child, but his ill health “can’t be a reason for denying the mother” a meeting with him. The mother is represented by advocate Sravan Kumar.

The High Court thereafter said, “…counsel appearing on behalf of the estranged couple on instructions state that they are desirous of spending some time together so that (the boy) can bond with his mother as well as his elder sister post the traumatic events that have separated them. In view of the foregoing family is requested to spend time till 4 pm today at the Delhi HC creche. Counsel for the parties are requested to facilitate the interaction.” The HC thereafter directed the parties to appear on November 23 at 2.15 pm.

Earlier this month, the High Court had directed the Delhi Police to locate the father and the child after the man’s former wife moved the court, alleging that he took her son out for a walk on March 27 and did not return. She submitted that although a Ukrainian court had already ruled the child’s custody in her favour after their divorce in 2021, the father took her son away without her consent.

In his reply before the HC, the father claimed that his son is an Indian citizen and an “Indian citizen cannot be sent to a war zone area”.