Ukraine ambassador’s phone snatched while clicking Red Fort

Out on a morning walk, the Ukrainian ambassador to India, Dr Igor Polikha, spotted the Red Fort and decided to take out his iPhone to click a picture.

As he steadied his phone for the perfect shot, standing on a road in Angoori Bagh, an unidentified man snatched his phone and ran away. The ambassador gave chase but the accused managed to flee, following which Polikha registered a complaint at the local police station.

Police managed to track down the accused from Nand Nagri on Friday night and recovered the phone from him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Jatin Narwal said, “The accused, identified as Rajender Prasad (26), has been apprehended. We have also recovered the phone from him. While the phone was found in his possession, it was another man who snatched the phone from the ambassador. We are currently on the lookout for him.”

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when Polikha went for a morning walk. He initially took his official car and driver, but parked the car in Darya Ganj, and decided to take a stroll near Red Fort.

Polikha, who has taken several photographs of monuments and tourist spots in the capital, “wanted a good shot of the Red Fort”, police said.

When police asked the ambassador about the contents of the phone, he said it contained mostly personal data and no sensitive work-related information. “He said there are hundreds of pictures of people and places in Delhi,” the officer said.

Several teams have been formed to apprehend the absconding accused, a senior police officer familiar with the investigation said. Police said the ambassador has given some “vital clues” regarding the description of the snatcher.

