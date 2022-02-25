Ukraine Ambassador to India: ‘Deeply dissatisfied with India stand, but Modiji makes me hopeful’

Hours after his country came under attack Thursday, Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Igor Polikha, said Kyiv is “deeply dissatisfied” with India’s position on Russian aggression. While “pleading” for India’s support, he said “I don’t know how many world leaders (Russian President Vladimir) Putin may listen to but the status of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji makes me hopeful”.

As events unfolded rapidly in Ukraine, Polikha said, “I am following all the reports from the side of your ministry and the latest advisory to your citizens in Ukraine was just not to go out, not to go to Kyiv, and the statement of your Minister of External Affairs was that India is closely following development of events. We are deeply dissatisfied with their positions. What does it mean? Closely following or more closely? Now, 10-15 people are killed. When hundreds of thousands are killed, what will happen? We are waiting, we are asking, we are pleading for the strong voice of India.”

Referring to the large number of Indian students who study in medical colleges in Ukraine, Polikha said Indian intervention is also required for the safety of these Indian citizens.

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India seeks Government of India’s intervention amid #RussiaUkraineConflict; urges PM Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/L1b48I42DN — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

“Ukraine has got one of the biggest amounts of Indian students. More than 20,000. The well-being and safety of your citizens is also our task but first of all, it’s the task of your government. Immediately after the request of the Indian side, we tried to help. Now unfortunately, the airspace of Ukraine is closed. I spoke directly to many Indians residing in Ukraine… the majority of them don’t want to be evacuated. They are praying for some peaceful solution. And in this case, not only for the sake of Ukraine but even for the sake of your citizens, all of us including the powerful world leader Modi ji should exert every pressure, every effort to stop this aggression,” he said.

He said he believes that India’s relationship with Russia and Prime Minister Modi’s position could mean that India can make a meaningful intervention in this matter.

“Don’t forget that for many years, India was and still is a leader of the Non-Aligned Movement which was created in the time of the Cold War just to prevent world tensions. It was based on the principles of peace. Don’t forget that India was among the architects of the five famous principles – the Panchsheel. That’s why, at the present moment, we are asking, pleading for the support of India. India is a powerful global player and in case of aggression, of a totalitarian regime against a democratic state, India should fully assume its global role,” he said.

“Modi ji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders of the world. You know that you have a special privileged strategic partnership with Russia. I don’t know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful that in the case of his strong voice, Putin should at least think over. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude of the Indian government in this crisis situation. It’s the moment of truth, moment of destiny,” Polikha said.