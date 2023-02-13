scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Leaving for UK after ‘triple talaq’, Delhi doctor arrested from Bengaluru

Though the man allegedly divorced his wife through ‘triple talaq’ last year in October, the woman lodged a complaint in February this year. The couple got married 2-3 years ago.

A Delhi-based doctor has been arrested from Bengaluru airport for allegedly giving ‘triple talaq’ to his wife. Police said the man had left his wife and headed to the United Kingdom when the police caught him on Thursday.

A senior police officer said, “The woman alleged that her husband left her, saying he wanted to prepare for medical entrance exams and needed time. He shifted to East Delhi while the woman was staying in Lajpat Nagar. After a few weeks, she went to his house and found he was cheating on her… She claims he then beat her up and gave her triple talaq.”

The woman later approached police and the accused was booked under sections of causing hurt and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.
We put his phone and other details on surveillance. He was traced and arrested before he could leave for the UK,” added the officer.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 12:10 IST
