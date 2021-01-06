UK strain found in 5 more people in Delhi

Officials said reports of 24 patients have been released, out of which 13 have tested positive for the strain.

The UK strain of Covid-19 has been detected in five more people in the capital, taking the total number to 13. Of these new patients, four are residents of Delhi who have a travel history from the UK while one is a contact of a positive patient.

“Eight fliers tested positive for the variant earlier and now five more have been found to have the strain. Of these 13 patients, only one is a contact of a positive patient while the rest have a travel history to the UK,” said a senior official from the health department.

The department has so far sent 115 samples to the National Centre for Disease Control for genome sequencing. Officials said reports of 24 patients have been released, out of which 13 have tested positive for the strain.

A total of eight patients with the new strain are admitted in Lok Nayak Hospital, which was the first in the city to be designated as a treatment facility for passengers with the new strain. Overall, there are 49 patients who have tested positive for the virus at the hospital.

“Genome sequencing reports of around 15-16 patients are still awaited,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.