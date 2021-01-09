UK strain detected in 33 people so far in Delhi

A total of 115 Covid-19 positive samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for genome sequencing by the state health department. (Representational)

Twenty more people in Delhi have been found to be infected with the new strain of SARS-Cov-2 virus that emerged in the United Kingdom, taking the total number of people infected with the strain in the city to 33.

A total of 115 Covid-19 positive samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for genome sequencing by the state health department. Of these samples, the testing centre has released the report of 80, out of which 33 are found to be carrying the strain.

They are being treated at Lok Nayak, Max Saket, Batra Hospital Tughlakabad, Fortis Vasant Kunj and Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced guidelines for the testing of passengers coming from the UK as the Central government lifted the ban on the flights. As per the rules, travellers coming from the UK to the city will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine even if they test negative for Covid-19 on arrival.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 444 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the seventh time the daily infection count stood below the 500-mark in January, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.59 per cent. Ten more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.