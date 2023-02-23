UK academic carried out research work on tourist visa against norms: Centre to Delhi HC

The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that British anthropologist Filippo Osella, blacklisted from entering India, had been visiting the country for over 30 years on tourist visas and carried out research activities on caste and economy which by its very nature is sensitive and violates visa norms.

The affidavit filed by Foreigners’ Regional Registration officer, Ministry of Home Affairs, states that Osella had been visiting India for more than 30 years mostly on tourist visas, wherein the General Policy guidelines relating to Indian Visa stipulates that a foreign national on a tourist visa may undertake recreation, sightseeing, casual visit to meet friends or relatives and attending a short term yoga programme.

“However, the Petitioner during his visits on Tourist Visa has indulged in research activities connected to caste, religion and economy which by its very nature is sensitive, thereby violating the visa norms,” the affidavit filed on January 17 states.

Upon conducting inquiries, it was revealed as per immigration records, Osella visited India six times during 2015-2020 – five times on a tourist visa and once on a conference visa. “As per the University of Sussex website, the Petitioner had worked on a topic ‘Disseminating marine weather forecasts and gathering feedback from artisanal fishers in south India’ and the report in this regard was published in July, 2020. However, a perusal of the immigration records shows that he did not conduct the above study on a research visa,” the affidavit states, adding that doing research on a tourist visa is a visa violation and attracts penal action under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The affidavit states that detailed enquiries have revealed that “several serious security implications” may arise if the Osella is allowed entry into India. The affidavit asserts that the manner in which foreign funds flow to Osella for carrying out his research work in Kerala is an area of national security concern as the utilisation of these funds for his research work in India remains “unaccounted” for.

The affidavit further states that prohibiting, regulating or restricting the entry of foreigners is the prerogative right of the Centre and holding a valid visa does not give uncontrolled right to enter India which is only a conditional permission to enter a country. “If the government is not satisfied with the conduct of the foreigner, such conditional permission (Visa) can be revoked at any time. The central government can decide to blacklist and disallow entry of any foreigner at any point of time based on merits,” the affidavit states. The matter will now be taken up on May 19, after the HC granted permission for Centre to place its counter affidavit on record granting time to Osella to file his rejoinder.

Osella, professor of Anthropology and South Asian Studies at the University of Sussex, moved the HC seeking records related to his deportation from Thiruvananthapuram airport in March, 2022 and quashing of the same as arbitrary and illegal. The Centre had previously informed the HC that Osella’s name appeared in the “highest category” of blacklisted persons. Osella is a specialist in Kerala society and has conducted extensive research for over 30 years in the state, mapping its social and cultural transformation.

His plea states that Foreign Regional Registration Officer, Thiruvananthapuram on March 29 had sent a letter to Cochin University of Science and Technology seeking “certain clarification” on Osella’s research. The plea terms such actions as “afterthoughts” post deportation.