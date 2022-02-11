UGCF set to get final nod from DU’s Executive Council today

Delhi University’s Executive Council (EC) will today give its final stamp to the implementation of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) from the academic session 2022-23 when the university shifts to a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP).

The Academic Council (AC) had already passed the UGCF on February 9 with as many as 11 members dissenting. They argued that in the new curriculum framework, there is a substantial increase in the number of papers students will have to study per semester, of which, however, most have been assigned fewer credits. They argued that “despite the overload, the depth will be sacrificed”.

The EC meeting is scheduled for 11 am. On the EC agenda is the resolution taken in the AC which says, “The Council resolved and accepted the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 based on National Education Policy 2020 (Annexure-]) with minor suggestions to be implemented from the Academic Session 2022-2023 and recommended to the Executive Council for approval…”

“The Council authorized the Vice Chancellor to make necessary changes as deemed fit in the UGCF 2022. The changes made be reported in the next meeting of the Academic Council. The Council also decided that the workload of the teachers shall be computed taking into account the credits to be offered in four years i.e. 176 credits. Further, all the vacant sanctioned post(s) in the colleges be filled at the earliest on permanent basis as per rules observing reservation roster,” it further says.

The UGCF is an attempt to include two of the most talked-about features of the National Education Policy (NEP) — multi-disciplinarity and multiple exit points (option to leave the course at the end of each year with a different degree). The new draft has a total of 176 credits on offer. As per the new framework, to get a four-year UG degree with a major in a specific discipline, students need to get a minimum of 50 per cent of credits (88) in that discipline.

Students who complete the FYUP in more than one discipline — like what the erstwhile programme courses were — will need to earn 80 credits in a specific discipline to get an Honours degree with a Major in that discipline. Students can also get a Minor in a specific discipline by earning 28 credits.