UGC twitter handle hacked, Delhi Police register FIR

Days after the official Twitter handle of the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India was hacked and 24,000 spam messages tweeted out, the Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report and are trying to trace those responsible.

The Delhi Police special cell have lodged an FIR under IT Sections 66 (whoever, by means of any communication device or computer resource cheats by personation) and 66-C (punishment for identity theft) after they received a complaint from one Abhishek Kumar Anand, an IT consultant with the Swayam Project of UGC. The Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers and is also linked to its official website.

In his complaint, Anand alleged that the official twitter handle of UGC, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Education, was hacked on April 10 at around 1.30 am. “After hacking the handle, several spam tweets were sent. We have also filed a complaint with Twitter and they have provided regain access to their handle. Twitter also informed them that around 24 thousand spam tweets have to be deleted manually,” he stated in the FIR.

An officer said the incident came to light when some unidentified hackers took control of UGC India’s twitter account and posted a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown persons across the world. “The hacker also used a cartoonist’s picture as the profile photo,” a senior police officer added.

The police, after registering an FIR, have started their probe and sent an email with some queries to Twitter.