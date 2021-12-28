UGC ‘not releasing sufficient grant’, DU to hike development fund charges for students

Delhi University has decided to increase the University Development Fund (UDF) charged to students, citing the government mandate for self-sufficiency and reduction of capital grants by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

This was a recommendation made by an 11-member University Development Fund Committee comprising then Pro-Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi and Registrar Vikas Gupta.

The committee had been tasked with considering the allocation of funds for activities like construction of new buildings and procurement of laboratory equipment.

“At present, the university is receiving only Rs 600 per student per year as University Development Fund contribution which was implemented in the academic year 2012-2013. Keeping in view the fund requirement, as well as government mandate for self-sufficiency and reduction of capital grants by UGC as well for the creation of ICT (information and communications) enabled infrastructure, the UDF amount should be revised to Rs 900 per student per year,” the committee recommended.

The Executive Council of the university had accepted the recommendation of an increase by Rs 300 in the UDF amount during its Executive Council meeting that was held on December 17.

It observed: “The UGC is not releasing sufficient capital grant to the University for lab equipment or other equipment for the last three to four years and in the current financial year allocated a sum of Rs 1.25 crore only. With this very small amount, the university is not able to purchase even a single lab equipment for the departments.”