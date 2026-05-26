NTA under scanner again: UGC-NET aspirants allege portal glitches during registration

Several students claimed they were unable to submit the application form for the exam before the May 23 deadline because of “delay in Digilocker verification” and technical glitches.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 26, 2026 12:14 PM IST
results checkingThe student said that despite trying “from different devices and browsers”, the website “either failed to load properly, showed errors during submission, or did not proceed to the payment/final submission stage.” (Source: Pexels/ Representational)
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Even as the National Testing Agency (NTA) continues to face scrutiny over the conduct of NEET-UG, a fresh controversy has emerged around the UGC-NET June 2026 cycle, with students alleging that technical glitches locked them out of the application process despite repeated attempts.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), conducted by the NTA, is the gateway for eligibility to become an Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges, and also determines qualification for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), which provides funding for doctoral research.

Over the past few days, students from Delhi University and other institutions have written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to reopen the registration portal.

One of them, a postgraduate Philosophy scholar, wrote to the UGC requesting the “reopening or extension of the application window for the UGC NET June 2026 examination”, saying they were “unable to submit” the form before the deadline because of “delay in Digilocker verification”.

“Given I am from a geographical remote area, Kalahandi, there was a lack of technical access for Digilocker verification due to which the deadline exceeded my submission,” the student wrote.

Describing the examination as critical to their future, the student added: “I am a postgraduate student in Philosophy, and qualifying this examination is essential for my academic and professional advancement. I have been preparing diligently for this session and it would be deeply unfortunate to miss this opportunity on procedural grounds alone.”

The student urged authorities to consider “granting a short extension to the application deadline, or reopen the portal for applicants who could not register in time due to genuine difficulties”.

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Another student described days of failed attempts to complete the registration process. “I was trying to complete and submit my application form for the UGC NET examination, but unfortunately faced continuous technical glitches on the portal for the last three days,” the student wrote in an email to the UGC.

The student said that despite trying “from different devices and browsers”, the website “either failed to load properly, showed errors during submission, or did not proceed to the payment/final submission stage.”

“Because of these technical issues, I could not successfully submit my application before the deadline,” the email said.

Calling the examination “very important” for their academic career, the student wrote that they had “genuinely tried” to complete the process within time and appealed to the authorities to “kindly look into this matter and consider allowing me an opportunity to complete my application process.”

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The Indian Express has reached out to the UGC and a comment is awaited.

The NTA had already extended the registration deadline for UGC-NET June 2026 after “various requests were received from candidates”. Under the revised schedule, the last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee was extended to May 23, while the correction window was scheduled between May 25 and 27.

The exam will be held between June 22 and June 30 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Issues with the high-stakes examinations were reported in previous years as well.

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In June 2024, the UGC-NET exam was cancelled after allegations that the question paper had been leaked on the darknet — affecting more than 9 lakh aspirants. The Ministry of Education later handed the matter to the CBI after inputs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre suggested that the paper had been compromised.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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