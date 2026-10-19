UGC seeks Governors’ intervention over non-refund of fees by higher educational institutes

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The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought the intervention of state governors after finding that, despite repeated reminders, several higher education institutions are not complying with its fee-refund guidelines.
In a recent communication to the principal secretaries of Governors of states and Union Territory, UGC secretary Shyama Rath said, “…I seek to draw your kind attention to the persistent non-compliance by certain Higher Educational Institutions with the University Grants Commission Fee Refund Guidelines. These guidelines were formulated to safeguard students’ interests and ensure fairness in the admission process.”
The UG has issued multiple circulars and notifications since December 2020 mandating the timely refund of fees to students who have cancelled their admissions within the stipulated period. But “despite these clear instructions, numerous complaints regarding non-refund of fees remain unresolved”, it said.
Such violations not only infringe upon students’ rights but also erode the integrity and credibility of the higher education system, the UGC said.
“…I humbly request the intervention of the Hon’ble Governor’s office to ensure strict enforcement of the UG Fee Refund Policy,” the secretary said.
In a majority of states, the Governor serves as the ex-officio Chancellor under state university laws, giving them a formal leadership role in the institutions.
The UGC’s fee-refund framework dates back to an October 2018 notification on refund of fees and non-retention of original certificates.
During the Covid pandemic, the Commission issued separate guidelines in September 2020 for the 2020–21 academic session, providing for a full refund of fees in cases of admission cancellation or migration within specified timelines to ease the financial burden on parents.
The UGC reiterated the mandatory nature of its directions in a December 2020 letter to universities, warning of punitive action against institutions found violating the guidelines.