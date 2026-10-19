UGC seeks Governors’ intervention over non-refund of fees by higher educational institutes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought the intervention of state governors after finding that, despite repeated reminders, several higher education institutions are not complying with its fee-refund guidelines.

In a recent communication to the principal secretaries of Governors of states and Union Territory, UGC secretary Shyama Rath said, “…I seek to draw your kind attention to the persistent non-compliance by certain Higher Educational Institutions with the University Grants Commission Fee Refund Guidelines. These guidelines were formulated to safeguard students’ interests and ensure fairness in the admission process.”

The UG has issued multiple circulars and notifications since December 2020 mandating the timely refund of fees to students who have cancelled their admissions within the stipulated period. But “despite these clear instructions, numerous complaints regarding non-refund of fees remain unresolved”, it said.