From 173 to 378, UGC’s 5-year data shows surge in caste discrimination complaints on campuses

The number of reported complaints of caste-based discrimination on university campuses saw an uptick over five years, from 2019—from 173 in 2019-20 to 378 in 2023-24—as per data provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education last year.

The UGC has found itself at the centre of a storm over its recently notified regulations on discrimination in higher education institutions, with a section of students alleging that they could result in “harassment” of students of the general category. On Tuesday, in the wake of protests calling for the withdrawal of the regulations, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that “nobody will be discriminated against or oppressed”.