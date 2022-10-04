UG, PG admissions to DU’s School of Open Learning from tomorrow

Admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate and postgraduate open learning programmes will begin Wednesday.

Unlike in DU’s regular programmes, admissions to the undergraduate open learning programmes will only be conducted through class XII marks. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks will not be applicable.

The admissions will be conducted online and the last date will be October 31.

This year, DU’s Campus of Open Learning has launched six new “job-oriented courses” and admissions will be conducted for these as well: MBA, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), BMS, BA (Honours) Economics, Bachelor in Library and Information Science, and Master in Library and Information Science. Apart from the MBA degree, all the other courses have unlimited seats but admission is subject to meeting minimum eligibility criteria. The MBA programme will have 20,000 seats and the university will bring out admission lists for it. While admissions for all the other programmes will start Wednesday, registrations for admissions to the MBA programme will begin on October 7.

The other degrees in which DU has open learning programmes are BA (Honours) programmes in English and Political Science, BCom, BCom (Honours) and BA programmes. It also offers MA programmes in Hindi, History, Political Science, Sanskrit and MCom.