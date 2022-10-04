scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

UG, PG admissions to DU’s School of Open Learning from tomorrow

The admissions will be conducted online and the last date will be October 31.

Unlike in DU’s regular programmes, admissions to the undergraduate open learning programmes will only be conducted through class XII marks. (File)

Admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate and postgraduate open learning programmes will begin Wednesday.

Unlike in DU’s regular programmes, admissions to the undergraduate open learning programmes will only be conducted through class XII marks. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks will not be applicable.

The admissions will be conducted online and the last date will be October 31.

This year, DU’s Campus of Open Learning has launched six new “job-oriented courses” and admissions will be conducted for these as well: MBA, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), BMS, BA (Honours) Economics, Bachelor in Library and Information Science, and Master in Library and Information Science. Apart from the MBA degree, all the other courses have unlimited seats but admission is subject to meeting minimum eligibility criteria. The MBA programme will have 20,000 seats and the university will bring out admission lists for it. While admissions for all the other programmes will start Wednesday, registrations for admissions to the MBA programme will begin on October 7.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...Premium
UPSC Key-October 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prachand’ or ‘Green War R...
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...Premium
After LCH, all eyes on development of indigenous medium lift Indian Multi...
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
More from Delhi

The other degrees in which DU has open learning programmes are BA (Honours) programmes in English and Political Science, BCom, BCom (Honours) and BA programmes. It also offers MA programmes in Hindi, History, Political Science, Sanskrit and MCom.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 08:31:52 pm
Next Story

Cutting edge: Why Paabo’s findings are crucial to understanding how modern-day humans evolved?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement