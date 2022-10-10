Uddhav faction moves Delhi HC, seeks quashing of EC order freezing Shiv Sena name, poll symbol

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking to quash the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) order for freezing the party name and election symbol.

In view of the upcoming bypoll in Maharashtra, the poll regulatory body has frozen the Shiv Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol and barrred both Thackeray’s faction of the party and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction from using it. The EC has asked the two groups to suggest by Monday three different name choices of the party and as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

However, Thackeray’s petition has challenged ECI’s October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

The petition has arrayed ECI and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.

Both the factions have formally submitted to the EC their choice of three symbols and names. Uddhav Thackeray’s faction Sunday submitted three symbols (a trident, a burning torch, and rising sun) to the EC as possible symbols for the party and three names (Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The Thackeray faction is contesting the bypolls. The BJP, an ally of Shinde group, has also decided to contest. As October 14 is the last date of filing nominations, the EC decision on the alternative symbols and names of the two factions is likely soon.