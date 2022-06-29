Day after Udaipur killing, expelled BJP spokesperson Naveen Jindal claims death threats

Expelled Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal claimed that he received multiple death threats Wednesday morning, a day after a tailor was brutally murdered by two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Jindal said he has approached the police. He was expelled from the BJP, while another party leader, Nupur Sharma, was suspended last month over their alleged remarks against the Prophet.

Udaipur tailor killed | Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats after his arrest and bail

On Wednesday, Jindal posted a tweet saying, “This morning around 6.43 am, I have received 3 emails with a video of brother Kanhaiya Lal’s throat being slit. They (accused) threatened me and my family with such threats. I have informed the Police Control Room”.

The photos posted along with the tweet are screenshots of the threats. The accused called Jindal a “terrorist” and threatened to “slit his throat”.

Jindal also released a video saying, “A guy named Akbar Alam threatened me and my family of killing me. This is related to the Udaipur incident. I have informed the Delhi Police and hope they take immediate action against the accused”.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said they have received Jindal’s complaint and are taking legal action. “We have received his complaint in which there’s a video of the Udaipur murder incident along with death threats. We are taking action in the case. The case will be registered soon,” said the officer.

On Tuesday, a tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two men in Udaipur for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma on social media. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking communal tension in Udaipur and other parts. The accused have been arrested.