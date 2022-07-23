scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Udaipur killing: NIA arrests 19-year-old for conducting recce

This is the eighth arrest made by the NIA in connection with the case. The agency had on July 12 conducted searches on the premises of the accused.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 2:15:10 am
The agency is probing if the assailants were part of any Islamic State online group. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused in the Udaipur killing case. Late on Thursday, NIA arrested Mohammed Javed, 19, from Amalkanta in Udaipur in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli last month.

“The accused, Mohammad Javed, who was arrested on Thursday had played an important role in the conspiracy of killing Kanhaiyya Lal by conducting recce and passing on the information about the presence of the victim at his shop to the main accused Riyaz, prior to the gruesome attack,” the NIA said in a statement.

This is the eighth arrest made by the NIA in connection with the case. The agency had on July 12 conducted searches on the premises of the accused.

“During the searches, digital devices (mobile phones, laptop and SIM cards) and other incriminating materials were seized,” the NIA had said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

Sources said searches were also conducted at as many as nine locations.

The case pertains to the murder of a tailer in Udaipur, identified as Kanhaiya Lal Teli, on June 28 by two Muslim men who also later released a video of the crime on the internet. The assailants were arrested the same day by the Rajasthan police. The case was later taken over by the NIA.

The assailants, identified as Ghouse Mohammed and Riyaz Attari, are suspected to have been influenced by teachings of Karachi-based proselytizing organisation Dawat-e-Islami. One of them had even visited Pakistan in the past and the duo was in touch with some eight to nine numbers in Pakistan.

More from Delhi

The agency is probing if the assailants were part of any Islamic State online group.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement