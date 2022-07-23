Udaipur killing: NIA arrests 19-year-old for conducting recce

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused in the Udaipur killing case. Late on Thursday, NIA arrested Mohammed Javed, 19, from Amalkanta in Udaipur in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli last month.

“The accused, Mohammad Javed, who was arrested on Thursday had played an important role in the conspiracy of killing Kanhaiyya Lal by conducting recce and passing on the information about the presence of the victim at his shop to the main accused Riyaz, prior to the gruesome attack,” the NIA said in a statement.

This is the eighth arrest made by the NIA in connection with the case. The agency had on July 12 conducted searches on the premises of the accused.

“During the searches, digital devices (mobile phones, laptop and SIM cards) and other incriminating materials were seized,” the NIA had said in a statement.

Sources said searches were also conducted at as many as nine locations.

The case pertains to the murder of a tailer in Udaipur, identified as Kanhaiya Lal Teli, on June 28 by two Muslim men who also later released a video of the crime on the internet. The assailants were arrested the same day by the Rajasthan police. The case was later taken over by the NIA.

The assailants, identified as Ghouse Mohammed and Riyaz Attari, are suspected to have been influenced by teachings of Karachi-based proselytizing organisation Dawat-e-Islami. One of them had even visited Pakistan in the past and the duo was in touch with some eight to nine numbers in Pakistan.

The agency is probing if the assailants were part of any Islamic State online group.