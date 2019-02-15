Udaan Mahotsav: Students from over 20 colleges paint their idea of ‘future India’

Hundreds of students from more than 20 colleges in the capital gave colours to canvas in order to present their idea of ‘future Bharat’, as part of a three-day festival, Udaan Mahotsav, which concluded on February 14.

Subhash Chandra, a student of College of Arts, was seen painting a map of India. A Hindu saint, a Christian priest and a Muslim Imam dotted the three sides of the map. “The idea of India is that all religions should co-exist peacefully,” Chandra said.

Muskan Ansari’s idea of ‘future Bharat’ is women empowerment. She painted a woman — with tears flowing out of one eye as the other shone.

“My portrait shows how several women are subjected to domestic violence, but they do not show it to the world,” said Ansari, a student of Kalindi College.

Sakshi, a differently abled girl, painted a tap with a hand which was half blue.“The blue colour shows that resources are limited and should be used wisely,” she said.

The event was organised by Udaan, an organisation working to create social and cultural awareness, at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.