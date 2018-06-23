Delhi: Urban Development Ministry notifies Master Plan

There are 106 local shopping complexes across the capital. The DDA also proposed that the upper floors of these centres be converted for commercial use after paying charges. There are 106 local shopping complexes across the capital. The DDA also proposed that the upper floors of these centres be converted for commercial use after paying charges.

The Ministry of Urban Development Friday notified the proposed master plan developed by the Delhi Development Authority. The Ministry approved the proposed amendments to the Master Plan 2021 for local shopping complexes, wherein the DDA suggested that uniform floor area ratio (FAR) be permitted in all shop-cum-residential plots and complexes.

The amendments were passed on Thursday, in a meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal. The Ministry is expected to file an affidavit before the Supreme Court.

There have been several provisions laid for parking, which stipulates that the owner of the plot be allowed to amalgamate plots up to a minimum size of 1,000 sq metre, to provide for additional parking.

“In case of parking facilities being unavailable in the vicinity, the local body concerned may declare such areas as pedestrian shopping streets areas. Public transport authority shall ensure last-mile connectivity to these areas,” said a DDA official.

