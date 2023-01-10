Uber woman driver attacked with stones in North Delhi, escapes with minor injuries

An Uber driver was allegedly attacked with stones by an unidentified person while she was driving her cab in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area early Monday. The driver, identified as Priyanka Devi, was on duty around 2 am when a man pelted stones at her car and then tried to snatch her phone.

The police said Devi sustained minor injuries to her chest in the attack but managed to escape. She was rushed to the hospital and discharged after primary treatment.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “We received a call around 2 am regarding an attempt to robbery by breaking the glass of a car. Police staff rushed to the spot and found a lady cab driver namely Priyanka who lives in Samaypur Badli. She said the glass of her cab was broken and an attempt was made to snatch her mobile. She saved her mobile and then the attacker fled from the spot”.

“Later on, she refused to tender any complaint. We contacted her but she said she doesn’t wish to file a complaint. However, we took suo moto cognisance of the issue and a DD entry was made. Based on the entry, a case has been registered under sections of attempted robbery,” added the DCP.

The police said the accused has been caught and that the matter is being investigated.