scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Uber woman driver attacked with stones in North Delhi, escapes with minor injuries

The driver, identified as Priyanka Devi, was on duty around 2 am when a man pelted stones at her car and then tried to snatch her phone.

The police said the accused has been caught and that the matter is being investigated. (Image Source: Reuters, representational)
Listen to this article
Uber woman driver attacked with stones in North Delhi, escapes with minor injuries
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An Uber driver was allegedly attacked with stones by an unidentified person while she was driving her cab in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area early Monday. The driver, identified as Priyanka Devi, was on duty around 2 am when a man pelted stones at her car and then tried to snatch her phone.

The police said Devi sustained minor injuries to her chest in the attack but managed to escape. She was rushed to the hospital and discharged after primary treatment.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “We received a call around 2 am regarding an attempt to robbery by breaking the glass of a car. Police staff rushed to the spot and found a lady cab driver namely Priyanka who lives in Samaypur Badli. She said the glass of her cab was broken and an attempt was made to snatch her mobile. She saved her mobile and then the attacker fled from the spot”.

“Later on, she refused to tender any complaint. We contacted her but she said she doesn’t wish to file a complaint. However, we took suo moto cognisance of the issue and a DD entry was made. Based on the entry, a case has been registered under sections of attempted robbery,” added the DCP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
More from Delhi

The police said the accused has been caught and that the matter is being investigated.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 13:32 IST
Next Story

Oscars 2023: RRR, Kantara and Gangubai Kathiawadi on reminder list, Vivek Agnihotri and Rishab Shetty celebrate

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close