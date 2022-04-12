Protest over fuel price hike: Uber increases trip fare by 12% in Delhi-NCR

Following continuous protests by cab and taxi drivers over the hike in fuel prices, cab aggregator service Uber has decided to hike the trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12 per cent.

“We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed,” said Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia, in a statement Monday.

Fuel price was hiked by 80 paise a litre in April after which petrol and diesel now cost Rs 105.41 and 96.67 per litre, respectively, while the price of CNG in Delhi has increased by Rs 12.48 per kg taking it to nearly Rs 69.11 per kg.

Besides cab drivers, other transport unions such as taxi and transport association, autorickshaw union, Delhi Taxi, Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi, Expert Driver Solution, Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 8.

The hike in the fuel price has also affected autorickshaw fares across the city. Since the CNG price hike, autorickshaw drivers have started demanding higher fares for trips. For instance, if a trip from Chanakyapuri to Laxmibai Nagar cost Rs 40 earlier, now they demand Rs 60-70.

Cab drivers, autorickshaw drivers and other transport unions said they will go on an indefinite strike and resort to a Bharat Bandh if the government does not revise fuel prices in Delhi-NCR.