Uber driver, his associates held for allegedly killing Kenyan national near Delhi’s IGI airport

Jama Said Farah, a citizen of Kenya, was allegedly murdered by an Uber driver and his associates near IGI airport.

Three men, including a 33-year-old Uber cab driver, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 50-year-old Kenyan national near Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI) after an argument over travel fare of Rs 500.

DCP (Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said the arrested men have been identified as Virender Singh, who works for Uber, Gopal Singh (34) and Dilbagh Prakash (35), all residents of Rangpuri village. “We found a dead body of Jama Said Farah, a citizen of Kenya, lying on the pavement near Centaur Hotel and came to know that he had booked a ticket through travel agent on May 17 for Somaliya. We contacted his daughter, who informed us that his father came to India two weeks ago for the treatment of his heart disease. But to Covid-19 pandemic, his treatment was postponed by the hospital and he was coming back to his country via Somalia,” he said.

Ranjan said Farah was denied immigration clearance at IGI Airport as he did not have a visa for Somalia and was off loaded by the airlines. “He came out from the airport and boarded a taxi. Virender along with two friends came to drop a local passenger and was returning, but Farah asked him to drop him in a hotel at Mahipalpur. On the way, they had a heated argument with the deceased over the fare and they started beating him after stopping their car. After physically assaulting him, they dumped him near Centaur Hotel and managed to escape along with his luggage and other valuable items,” Ranjan said.

Ranjan said they identified the car with the help of CCTV footage and arrested all the three accused. They were produced before a Delhi Court and sent to 14-days judicial custody.