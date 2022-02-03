It was public that suffered, says prosecution as it wraps up arguments opposing bail to Umar Khalid and others

Wrapping up its arguments against the bail pleas of seven persons slapped with UAPA in the main conspiracy case related to the northeast Delhi communal violence, the prosecution told a court that while none of the alleged conspirators had suffered, the public at large did.

“Who has really suffered? None of the conspirators have suffered. It is the public at large who has suffered,” Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted, citing the 53 deaths, the injuries to 108 policemen and the loss of public and private property as well as the disruption of essential services during the violence in February 2020.

While opposing the bail pleas of the accused including former JNU student Umar Khalid, the prosecutor began his argument by claiming there was proof for former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s involvement in money-laundering. He said there was a protected witness statement alleging that Tahir was paying people “to kill Hindus”.

“Utilisation of funds for purposes of terror funding is absolutely clear. The money is being converted from black to white and all the money is going to the (anti-CAA) protest sites,” he argued.

He also submitted that the prosecution had witness statements saying “we need to make a separate nation for Muslims”. “There is no ambiguity left on this aspect,” he said.

The prosecutor also submitted that the alleged conspirators had attempted to

threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India.

On the previous date of hearing, the prosecutor alleged the accused charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act had tried to blame BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the Dalit outfit Bhim Army for the communal violence.

Lawyers for the bail applicants will now present their rebuttal of the prosecution’s arguments.

A total of 755 cases were registered over the violence.