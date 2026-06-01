Typhoid nearly derailed his JEE preparation. Here’s how he bounced back to secure AIR 3

When the JEE Advanced results were declared on Sunday, Jatin Chahar kept refreshing the result page multiple times. “Then when I saw the result, I realised a very good rank had come,” he said.

Among the 1,79,694 candidates who appeared for both papers of JEE Advanced 2026 on May 17, Chahar secured an All India Rank 3 with a score of 319 out of 360 marks.

All three top rankers — Shubham Kumar, Kabir Chhillar, and Jatin Chahar — belong to the IIT Delhi zone, which dominated the Common Rank List (CRL) this year.

For Chahar, from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, the achievement marked the culmination of a journey that began unusually early in Class 7.