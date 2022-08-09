scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Tyagi on run, bulldozers arrive at home

The demolition went on for a couple of hours in the presence of Noida Police personnel and officials of the Noida Authority.

Written by Malavika Prasad | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 2:09:37 am
Wooden panels and glass roofs were demolished in the extended area of Tyagi’s home. (Malavika Prasad)

Two bulldozers rolled into Noida’s Grand Omaxe society on Monday morning to raze portions of the extended balcony area — wooden panels and glass roofs — of Shrikant Tyagi’s residence which encroached into common areas. Tyagi has been booked for verbally abusing and pushing a woman and is yet to be arrested.

The demolition began around 9 am in the extended areas of Tyagi’s home located in one of the 10 towers in the society. First, four-five workers, equipped with hammers and spades, demolished one wall and the tiled floor of the extended balcony area. Next, a JCB broke down glass roofs and wooden panels on the front side. Workers moved to the rear of the house, where they broke down more glass ceilings and wooden panels. As the JCB pulled down the ceilings and panels, it was met with a huge applause from several residents.

Also Read |Man accused of abusing Noida woman has FB, Insta following in the thousands, photos with top BJP brass

The demolition went on for a couple of hours in the presence of Noida Police personnel and officials of the Noida Authority.

Additional DCP Central Noida Ankita Sharma at the spot. (Express photo by Malavika Prasad)

The action comes a day after a group of men allegedly supporting Tyagi barged into the society on Sunday night in an unauthorised manner. An FIR under IPC sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) among others has been registered against 10 men, of whom six have been arrested and four are absconding. An FIR was also registered against Tyagi on Friday under IPC Section 354 among others, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

According to some residents, after Sunday’s incident, a few parents were afraid to even send their children to school. The demolition has brought relief for them, they said.

While the bulldozers partially demolished the glass roof and wooden pillars, the workers took over after 10 minutes as the bulldozers could not enter the narrow path. (Video screengrab/ Express)

Later in the day, Noida Police issued a reward of Rs 25,000 for Tyagi’s arrest, as per a statement.

Also Read |BJP firefights after video shows man abusing woman in Noida: ‘No association with party’

The Uttar Pradesh police also tweeted a video of Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), in which he said, “The unfortunate incident that happened at Gautam Budh Nagar in Sector 93, where Shrikant Tyagi is seen misbehaving with a woman, has been taken a serious note of by the government and DGP UP. In relation to this incident till now, directions for the immediate arrest of the accused have been given. Till now, among the proceedings that have been undertaken, the SHO of the area has been suspended and after the incident a team of one sub-inspector and four police constables who were stationed for providing security at the society have been suspended on allegations of not carrying out their duties properly. With the help of the Resident Welfare Association of the society, each person entering the society is being screened. The woman has been provided with two PSOs. Special teams have been constituted to arrest the accused. Human and technical intelligence is being used for this endeavour. Noida Police has issued a bounty for the accused’s arrest and issued certain phone numbers where people can give information secretly. UP government and BJP UP have made it clear that these kinds of incidents will not be tolerated.”

More from Delhi

Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said a search is on to catch the accused and special teams have been constituted.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 02:09:37 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement