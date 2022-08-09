Tyagi on run, bulldozers arrive at home

Two bulldozers rolled into Noida’s Grand Omaxe society on Monday morning to raze portions of the extended balcony area — wooden panels and glass roofs — of Shrikant Tyagi’s residence which encroached into common areas. Tyagi has been booked for verbally abusing and pushing a woman and is yet to be arrested.

The demolition began around 9 am in the extended areas of Tyagi’s home located in one of the 10 towers in the society. First, four-five workers, equipped with hammers and spades, demolished one wall and the tiled floor of the extended balcony area. Next, a JCB broke down glass roofs and wooden panels on the front side. Workers moved to the rear of the house, where they broke down more glass ceilings and wooden panels. As the JCB pulled down the ceilings and panels, it was met with a huge applause from several residents.

The demolition went on for a couple of hours in the presence of Noida Police personnel and officials of the Noida Authority.

The action comes a day after a group of men allegedly supporting Tyagi barged into the society on Sunday night in an unauthorised manner. An FIR under IPC sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) among others has been registered against 10 men, of whom six have been arrested and four are absconding. An FIR was also registered against Tyagi on Friday under IPC Section 354 among others, police said.

According to some residents, after Sunday’s incident, a few parents were afraid to even send their children to school. The demolition has brought relief for them, they said.

Later in the day, Noida Police issued a reward of Rs 25,000 for Tyagi’s arrest, as per a statement.

The Uttar Pradesh police also tweeted a video of Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), in which he said, “The unfortunate incident that happened at Gautam Budh Nagar in Sector 93, where Shrikant Tyagi is seen misbehaving with a woman, has been taken a serious note of by the government and DGP UP. In relation to this incident till now, directions for the immediate arrest of the accused have been given. Till now, among the proceedings that have been undertaken, the SHO of the area has been suspended and after the incident a team of one sub-inspector and four police constables who were stationed for providing security at the society have been suspended on allegations of not carrying out their duties properly. With the help of the Resident Welfare Association of the society, each person entering the society is being screened. The woman has been provided with two PSOs. Special teams have been constituted to arrest the accused. Human and technical intelligence is being used for this endeavour. Noida Police has issued a bounty for the accused’s arrest and issued certain phone numbers where people can give information secretly. UP government and BJP UP have made it clear that these kinds of incidents will not be tolerated.”

Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said a search is on to catch the accused and special teams have been constituted.