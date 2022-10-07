scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Two youths stabbed to death in Delhi over ‘Instagram followers’

Police said the girl and one of the deceased used to envy each other over the number of followers they had on the social media app.

Delhi, murderA PCR call was made around midnight by a local who saw the boys bleeding on the road. (Representative/ File)

Two youths were stabbed to death, allegedly by a group of teenagers, in the Outer Delhi district on Wednesday night. Police apprehended three juveniles, including a girl, for allegedly committing the crime over an old rivalry and Instagram followers. Police said the girl and one of the deceased used to envy each other over the number of followers they had on the social media app.

A PCR call was made around midnight by a local who saw the boys bleeding on the road.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outer North), said, “The girl had called her friends around 11.30 pm who then invited the victims for a meeting. When the victims reached the spot, four of the accused attacked them with knives. The victims were rushed to a hospital where they died during treatment.”

Police said they are looking for others involved in the crime.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:35:09 am
