Two-year-old hit by yellow bus in Gurgaon, dies

A two-year-old child died in an accident in Gurgaon’s Sector 57 on Tuesday afternoon. He was allegedly mowed down by a yellow bus, but police are yet to confirm if it was a school bus.

The deceased child has been identified as Purab, whose father, Rahul Bansal, hails from Madhya Pradesh and works as a labourer in Gurgaon.

In his complaint to police, Bansal has stated he was working at an under-construction building in Sector 57, and his wife and child were with him. In the afternoon, he decided to take his son to eat “golgappa” at a stall on the other side of the road. However, while they were crossing the road, a bus that was being driven “at high speed and carelessly” hit his son, who sustained injuries on his head and waist and “started bleeding from many places”. Although the complainant, along with his brother and the bus driver, rushed the child to W Pratiksha hospital in Sector 56, the child was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The bus driver fled from the hospital after taking the child there, but the complainant has given us the details of the vehicle’s number plate. An FIR has been registered regarding the matter under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence). We are conducting an investigation to identify and arrest him,” said SI Parmila.

“Although the complainant has stated that the bus was yellow in colour, we are yet to confirm whether it was a school bus. The child’s post-mortem has been conducted, and his body handed over to his family. We will trace the driver of the vehicle and expect to arrest him soon,” she said.