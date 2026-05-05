Two-year-old falls in drain near house in North Delhi while playing, dies

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A two-year-old girl died after falling in an open drain in North Delhi’s Burari area on Sunday evening when she was playing outside her house, said police. Prima facie, said officers, no foul play is suspected.
According to the Delhi Police, they initially received information about a missing child at Bhalswa Dairy police station on Sunday. Acting swiftly, a police team launched an intense search operation in the area along with family members and local residents.
During the operation, the toddler was found inside a drain located about 15 metres away from her residence. She was immediately taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram (BJRM) Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Police said the body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the child had likely wandered out of the house while playing and accidentally fell into the open drain, leading to drowning. Family members have not expressed any suspicion of foul play at this stage, officers said. There are several open drains in the area around the house, which have sparked safety concerns following the incident.
Officers said further inquiry is underway and statements of family members and locals are being recorded. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be confirmed after the post-mortem report and detailed investigation.
Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry or if any complaint is received from the family, police added.
“Her family members and neighbours searched for several hours but could not trace her. Suspecting that the child might have fallen into a nearby open drain running along the lane, locals and police began searching the drain area. After repeated attempts, the girl was found stuck in sludge accumulated in the drain,” a police officer said.
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