Two-year-old falls in drain near house in North Delhi while playing, dies

"Her family members and neighbours searched for several hours but could not trace her. Suspecting that the child might have fallen into a nearby open drain running along the lane, locals and police began searching the drain area. After repeated attempts, the girl was found stuck in sludge accumulated in the drain," a police officer said.

A two-year-old girl died after falling in an open drain in North Delhi’s Burari area on Sunday evening when she was playing outside her house, said police. Prima facie, said officers, no foul play is suspected.

According to the Delhi Police, they initially received information about a missing child at Bhalswa Dairy police station on Sunday. Acting swiftly, a police team launched an intense search operation in the area along with family members and local residents.

During the operation, the toddler was found inside a drain located about 15 metres away from her residence. She was immediately taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram (BJRM) Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.