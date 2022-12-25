After a two-year gap, churches of Delhi ring in Christmas with carols

As Christmas approached this year, churchgoers across Delhi took the opportunity for an iconic holiday activity that the coronavirus pandemic had stopped them from partaking in for the last two years—carolling.

One such churchgoer was Kingsley, a member of the Delhi Tamil Church. “We started our carolling activities this season and had finished visiting all the homes of members by the 17th, as we have about 40 families in our church. Usually, what we do is go to the gate of a family home, and begin singing a song outside first,” said Kingsley.

“When the family outside invites us in, the singing continues, and there is also some reading from the Bible. The visit really helps to enhance the festive mood before Christmas,” he added.

According to Kingsley, the event this year has been met with a lot of enthusiasm after the previous year’s carolling was restricted to online performances using software like Zoom.

Must read | Cold wave continues in Delhi, temperature dips to 3 degrees in some areas

While their performances include global Christmas classics such as We Three Kings, Hindi odes also find their way into the list of songs, acknowledging local preferences. He added, “The carolling group is usually built around a core of youngsters from the choir who are familiar with singing and instruments.”

At the Redemption Church in North Avenue, the larger number of families means carollers had to coordinate in advance to complete carolling activities in time. One of the parishioners, Lawrence, said the parish priest usually assigns lists of homes for individual groups to visit. This is a necessity since many parishioners are spread across different parts of Noida, Gurgaon, and Delhi. Lawrence said, “In a way, the online carols were also a blessing in disguise since we were able to reach all the families online and conduct the carolling activities.”

At the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gol Dak Khana, choir head Francis said he and his fellow members were excited at being able to get back to their activities. Francis, who plays the synthesiser, said, “Until now, we had not missed a single opportunity for carolling… I have been doing this for about 25 years now. We have already conducted carolling across Delhi and tried to reach all the families who come to the church, including slum areas as well. We are also looking forward to performing carols before the Midnight Mass.”

Advertisement

As crowds poured into the cathedral late on Christmas Eve, many of them wearing Santa Claus-themed hats and reindeer horns, Francis and his choir waited to receive them. They started with Hindi carols accompanied by synthesisers, guitars, and a drum, as an enthusiastic priest with a songbook acted as a conductor.