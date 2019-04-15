Two workers die cleaning septic tank at private firm in Gurgaon

Two men died and a third was critically injured while cleaning a septic tank at a private company in Gurgaon’s Narsinghpur area Sunday evening. A case is yet to be registered in the matter.

According to police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm at Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd. Police said the work had been outsourced to a contractor.

The victims have been identified as Aslam (33) from West Bengal, and Shivkumar (35) from Bihar. The third worker, Shailesh, is admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in the city.

“The men were taken to Kathuria Hospital, where Aslam and Shivkumar were declared dead on arrival,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“The families of the three men have been alerted to the incident and are on their way to Gurgaon. A case will be registered once they arrive and submit a complaint. The contractor’s whereabouts are unknown as of now,” he said.

Members of the workers’ union of the company, who did not want to be named, said the incident took place shortly after Aslam replaced another person who was working inside the tank.

“Aslam took his place but while working, he started feeling dizzy and fell unconscious. Shivkumar went inside to help him, but also seems to have inhaled the fumes and lost consciousness,” said a worker.

Shailesh, who was closer to the opening of the tank, meanwhile, had also started feeling giddy but was pulled out before he fell unconscious.

This is the second incident to be reported in Gurgaon in the last two years. The previous incident was in May 2018, when one person was killed and two others injured while cleaning a sewer of a private firm in Sector 9.

Shyambir Shukla, a central committee member of the Inqlabi Mazdoor Kendra, said Delhi-NCR has become notorious for such incidents, many of which go unreported.

“Such incidents have become very common, and people in the mainstream, like political parties, are not concerned at all. Nobody is taking up this cause…,” he said.

Police are ascertaining if the workers were given safety gear. Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd could not be contacted for a comment.