Two women pose as health workers to poison family in Delhi

Posing as health workers offering a prophylactic for coronavirus, two women allegedly poisoned a 45-year-old home guard and his family in Outer North Delhi’s Alipur. Police said the women were hired by a man who believed the guard had an affair with his wife, and wanted revenge.

The incident took place Sunday morning, when the women went to the guard’s home and told the man, his mother, and his wife that everyone was supposed to take the medicine to stay safe from the virus. They gave the family a bottle with some liquid.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Outer North), said, “The family ingested the liquid and fell sick. They were rushed to a nearby hospital by their neighbours. They are recovering.”

Police identified the two women through CCTV footage. “We traced their address and detained them. They told us they had been hired by a man, who wanted to ensure the whole family ingests the poison,” said DCP Sharma.

Police eventually identified the accused as Pradeep (42), a resident of Samaypur village. Police have arrested the trio.

Police said Pradeep owns a departmental store and the two women worked there. He paid them Rs 200 each to poison the family, police said.

