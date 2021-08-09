Delhi: Two women held for assaulting civil defence volunteers on Covid duty

DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh said they have arrested Sadhna (21) and her employer, Meenu Singh (49), who runs a beauty parlour on Rohtak road. (Representational)

Two women have been arrested for allegedly assaulting civil defence volunteers when they were stopped for not wearing a mask outside Peeragarhi Metro station.

DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh said they have arrested Sadhna (21) and her employer, Meenu Singh (49), who runs a beauty parlour on Rohtak road.

“Singh’s husband was a registered criminal of the area. We have registered an FIR against both of them under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant from discharge of public function), 323 (causing hurt), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 51 for violation of DDMA Act pertaining to violation of Covid guidelines,” he added.

The complainant, Anand Singh, is a librarian at a government school and currently attached with the District Magistrate’s office in Rajouri Garden. Singh is incharge of a Covid enforcement team and was performing his duty near Peeragarhi Metro station with Ajmer Singh, a school teacher, and five civil defence volunteers.

“At around 6.15 pm, we stopped one Sadhna (21), who was coming on a two-wheeler and was not wearing a mask. One of the volunteers asked her why she was not wearing it, so she started misbehaving and entered into a heated argument,” the complainant states in the complaint.

He alleged that the woman threatened to implicate them in a false case and called her employer, Meenu Singh. “Singh came to the spot and assaulted all the volunteers. We have recorded the incident. They have stopped government officers from performing their duties and also assaulted them. Legal action should be taken against them,” the complainant said.